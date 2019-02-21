Share:

LAHORE - The tickets of Pakistan Super League 2019 final priced at Rs500 and Rs1000 were sold out online in half an hour which showed the passion of die-hard lovers of cricket to watch the showpiece event in their own backyard.

The online sale of the tickets started on Wednesday and it was a pleasant surprise to see that the lovers of the game showed greater interest and all the tickets of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 of the final, slated on March 17 at Karachi were, sold out in a record time period of just half an hour.

People’s interest to watch the PSL matches in their own backyard has grown sky-high as the tickets of all the general enclosure in Gaddafi Stadium for Lahore’s eliminator (semifinal) on March 12 were sold out online in minutes. “No ticket in general enclosures namely Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmad and Zaheer Abbas is available for March 12 match,” said PCB spokesman.

He said 20 tickets are being offered online for sale while the remaining part of the tickets will be available for sale at the respective centres from February 25. The price of eliminator and qualifier matches are fixed at Rs500, Rs1000, Rs2000, Rs3000 while the final match tickets price are Rs500, Rs2000, Rs4000, Rs7000 and Rs8000.

“We are expecting full house at qualifier and eliminator matches at Lahore and Karachi and we are thankful to the people for their immense interest in buying tickets to watch the action packed matches of the PSL.”

He said the tickets are being sold out in a transparent manner online and they will also be available at designated centres throughout the country to facilitate the general public. “Tickets are being sold out on first-cum first-serve basis online and the same criteria will be followed while selling them at different centres,” he said.