KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday submitted a resolution in Sindh Assembly against the provocative attitude of India after the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The resolution was submitted in the assembly secretariat by Shaikh along with other party lawmakers.

The resolution says that his house unanimously resolves that Prime Minister Imran Khan, through his video message has vividly and effectively represented nation’s will about the provocative reaction adopted by Indian State through its government and media as an aftermath of attack on its soldiers in Pulwama, a settlement of Indian Held Kashmir.

The nation stands by Prime Minister for responding to Indian tirade/propaganda against Pakistan and completely endorses our leadership’s call for free, fair and thorough investigation of the Pulwama attack, seeking a resolution of Kashmir dispute through negotiations and responding to possible Indian aggression against Pakistan in a befitting manner.

The resolution said that India should put its own house in order, stop using massive human rights abuse as a medium to stifle indigenous movement for right to self-determination in Kashmir, facilitate implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, abandon her propaganda spree against Pakistan and revert to the comprehensive negotiations for the final settlement of all disputes with Pakistan including Kashmir. International community, especially United Nations should play a role to bring atrocities in Kashmir by Indian occupant forces to an end. It should press India to end illegal occupation of J & K, stop her threatening the peace of South Asia as well as world through well thought-out scheme of dragging region into an inter-state conflict between two nuclear states.