Share:

KARACHI - Rain Emergency has been declared in the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East offices in pursuance of the directives of Chairman DMC-East Moeed Anwar and Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh.

In this context, the leaves of all the staff concerned have been cancelled and they have been directed to remain in their offices to ensure availability of required machinery, said a statement here on Wednesday. The weekly-offs have also been cancelled following the rain emergency in the district. The complaint centres of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Zone have been activated and residents can contact on phone numbers 021-99230355 and 021-99225111 to register their complaints.