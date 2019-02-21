Share:

Widespread rain disrupted routine life by causing inundation on roads, traffic jams and power outages on Tuesday.

Rainfall of varying intensities, continuously blowing winds and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature. Experts have forecast more intermittent rains during the next 24 hours. Intermittent rains added to motorists woes because of slippery condition and accumulation of rainwater on city roads. Several incidents of skidding were also reported. However, no loss of life was reported in road accidents.

Rains and winds caused tripping of more than 150 Lesco feeders. Lesco men managed to restore most of the feeders till late night. In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded 10 degree Celsius.

Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and steady rains increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced hardships in cooking meals for families.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday (today).

The Meteorological Department has forecast more widespread rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills for Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at scattered places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions during the next 24 hours. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Moenjodaro received 50mm rain, Khuzdar 45mm, Larkana 41mm, Lasbella 39mm, Rohri and Jacobabad 30mm each, Pasni and Parachinar 28mm each, Khanpur 26mm, Bannu, Turbat and Sukkur 24mm each, Sibbi, Peshawar and Rahimyarkhan 21mm each, Kalat and Dadu 19mm each, Gawadar and Bahawalpur 16mm each, Jiwani 15mm, Ormara, Barkhan and Cherat 13mm, Zhob and DG Khan 12mm each, Quetta 11mm, Dalbandin and Dir 10mm each, Kotaddu 09mm, Risalpur, Kalam, Malamjabba, Jhang, Layyah and Rawalakot 08mm each, Joharabad, Mirkhani and Padidan 07mm each, Panjgur and Kakul 06mm each, Chitral, Khanwal, Bahawalnager, Chakwal, Multan and Muzaffarabad 05mm each, Garidupatta, Bhakkar, Mangla, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, DI Khan, Kohat, Pattan and Saidu Sharif 04mm each, Balakot, Okara and Sargodha 03mm each, Murree, , Kamra, Hafizabad, Faisalabad and Nokkundi 02mm each, Shaheed Benazirabad, Drosh, Kasur, Sahiwal, Noorpurthal, Toba tek Singh, Jhelum and Bagrote 01mm each.

Coldest place

Kalam remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 13 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Malamjabba and Bagrote was recorded -6C, Gupis -5C, Hunza, Skardu and Parachinar -4C and Astore -3C.

CLOCKWISE

Rain reflection on The Mall.

Motorists in troubled waters.

Flow of traffic on Canal Road.

Rainy ride in Sundar.

Staff photos by Nawaz Alam and Mohsin Raza