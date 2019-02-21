Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted Malik Riaz’s unconditional apology and taken back its contempt of court notice against him.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, examined his written apology and decided to take back the contempt of court notice against him.

During a 2012 press conference, Riaz, the head of Bahria Town, had made remarks about Arsalan Iftikhar, the son of the then chief justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iftikhar. In his statement, he had called him a ‘don’ who was running the judiciary.