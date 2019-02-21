Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Senate sub-committee on National Health Services (NHS) on Wednesday urged the government to expedite action against fake doctors and spurious drugs business in the country. The meeting of the subcommittee on NHS was held here to discuss the illegal and fake medical practitioner and substandard medical products in public and private hospital. The committee also discussed the matter of doctors on deputation working in federal hospitals.

Senator Ashok Kumar convened the meeting while, senator Dr, Asad Ashraf, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and Senator Kulsoom Parveen attended the meeting.

Senator Kulsoom Parveen while discussing the issue said that public in all across the country is facing problems due to sub-standard medicines and fake doctors.

She said that the committee had directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to submit the details of registration of doctors of the entire country, but it provided no details of the doctors working in Islamabad.

“The medical practices in less developed areas and specifically in Balochistan is worst,” she remarked. She also said that the federal capital hospitals are facing a shortage of doctors, but the government has still not fulfilled the vacancies by advertising them.

PMDC officials informed the committee that the health sector after the devolution has become the provincial matter and PMDC has only 30percent legal authorities on hospitals.

The PMDC officials also added that following the committee directions all the doctors were informed through media to update their registration with the council otherwise action would be taken against them.

PMDC officials also said that the council has limited staff in provinces which delivers the documents of the doctors in the federal capital head office. It was also said that only Sindh province has not sent its nomination for the council member of PMDC while rest of all members have sent. The committee was also briefed that around 22 doctors on deputation are working in Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH), while the confirmation of officials on deputation has been confirmed three times so far. Officials also said that FGSH doctors have been also asked to verify and update their registration with PMDC as soon as possible. The committee was told that eight doctors in the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and 5 are working in Federal Government Hospital.

Officials also said that the fake doctor arrested from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has been sent to jail.

Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) officials briefed the committee that the department has increased the number of federal drug inspectors from 14 to 21 and from April 2018 to November 2018, 23000 raids have been conducted.

DRAP officials also said that 3445 cases have been registered against persons found in violation of DRAP rules.

Convener Committee Dr Ashok Kumar directed the government to take measures for the provision of quality medicine in the country, while registration of doctors could be done through an easy process.

Convener also directed the PMDC to submit its report of action taken within one month and also provide its staff details working in provinces.

Dr Ashok Kumar also said that DRAp should take action against the spurious drug in district Rawalpindi as it will bring relief to the residents of twin cities.

He also directed DRAP to serious steps for storing the medicines and vaccines provided in Balochistan as the province lacks equipment for storing the vaccine in low temperatures.

He urged DRAP to form a policy for storing medicines in less developed areas and especially in Balochistan as the medicine is expired due to non-availability of facilities.