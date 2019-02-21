Share:

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has demanded Chairman NAB to take action against the officials of NAB for attack on the residence of Speaker Sindh Assembly and misbehavior and harassment of the ladies members of family .

He said that Chairman NAB should put his house in order adding that NAB team has earned bad name for their institution.

Addressing Press Conference along with provincial minister Saeed Ghani and Advisor Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday, Chief Minister Sindh said that NAB team stormed into the house of the Speaker breaking the gates and climbing the walls.

He said that the action of NAB was beyond comprehensive, when Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani was arrested from Islamabad. It was inhuman act and against our traditions, he added. He said that NAB team has violated the privacy of ladies members of family .

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah added that Agha Siraj Khan Duranni had a privilege of holding position of Speaker Sindh Assembly twice. His father and an uncle also worked as Speakers of Sindh Assembly in past. He said and regretted that as Chief Executive of Province, he could not protect the family of Agha Siraj Khan Durrani from the attack of terrorism the other night.

He said that NAB Team forcibly entered into the house and female members were sent out in Lawn of house. Sindh Chief Minister said that after the incident, members of Provincial Cabinet and Senior Peoples Party Leadership immediately rushed to the spot and tried to meet the family members but their access was denied.

They through the main gate saw ladies in the lawn and again requested NAB personnel to sent ladies outside but they turned down our requests. Chief Minister Sindh further said that there are certain rights of enemies also adding women were misbehaved and threatened by the NAB officials.

He said that we have decided to convene Sindh Assembly Session on Friday 22nd February and Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari exercising his prerogative issued production order of Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani which have been sent to NAB Karachi and hoped that NAB authorities will produce him in Friday session of Sindh Assembly. He said that opposition parties in Sindh Assembly would also be contacted for bringing resolution against the arrest and attack on the House of Speaker and misbehavior with Ladies family members.

He said that he tried to get in touch with Chairman but could not succeed and added later, he contacted someone who assured that within five minutes the NAB Team would leave but still it took one and half hour to vacate the residence.

Replying to a question he said that tendering resignation from the position of Speaker privilege of Agha Siraj Durani adding that no one has right to force him for resignation.