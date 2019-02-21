Share:

ISLAMABAD - After losing around 300 points earlier this week, the KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a rebound on Wednesday as the index gained 322.1 (0.8%) points to close at 40,279.38 points. A total of 89,401,930 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.75 billion. Out of 326 companies, share prices of 132 companies recorded increase while that of 162 companies registered decrease whereas 32 companies remained stable in yesterday’s trading.

PIBTL was the volume leader with 17,825,000 shares, and its per share price decreased by Rs 0.77 to close at Rs 12.04 per share. BOP remained the runner up with 7,558,500 shares traded during the day and its price increased by Rs 0.28 per share to close at Rs 13.31, followed by KEL, trading volume of which was recorded 7,018,500 shares, and its price per share decreased by Re 0.06 and closed at Rs 6.4.