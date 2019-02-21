Share:

ISLAMABAD- A group exhibition will start here on Friday at Tanzara Art Gallery (TAG), featuring artworks by nine Pakistani artists, who share an affinity with drawing in various forms and expressions. The event titled, “The Autonomous Draughtsman”, will present the work of artists including Anas Ghauri, Babar Gull, Bilal Khalid, Farrukh Adnan, Huma Iftikhar, Huma Maqbool, Imran Mudassar, Rehana Mangi and Ramsha Rubbani.

Talking to APP, the curator of the event, Aasim Akhtar said, the exhibition aims to link and forge close connections between artists by exploring their creative ideas and energies allowing viewer to explore immense diversity in contemporary drawing practice.

While some artists’ practice is based on conventional modalities using drawing in preparatory

ways, other artists test the limits of what defines a “drawing” pushing beyond the conservative boundaries, making way for hybrid processes to be employed, he added.

Aasim further said, the exhibition will highlight work of artists who employ conventional drawing processes as well as those who move across disciplines using “drawing” as their foundation with an emphasis on investigative and exploratory ways.

The exhibition will continue till February 28, from 11:30 am to 7:00 pm daily.

Information Office and Chinese Embassy in Pakistan to celebrate 2019 Chinese Lunar New Year.

Joint Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division, Junaid Ikhlaq, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Zhang Heqing and Director National Library of Pakistan, Syed Ghayoor Hussain inaugurated the show while people from Chinese community and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Director National Library of Pakistan introduced the audience with Cultural Revolution and reforms in China, celebration of Chinese New year and Developments in China. This exhibition is an attempt to create a link between people of Pakistan and China.

It is important to understand the culture of each other to know more about people. China and Pakistan have strong bond of friendship comprising 70 years of relations, he said.

The opening ceremony was followed by a special acrobatic, robotic dance and cultural performance by the students of International Grammar School Islamabad. The performers presented the traditional vibrant attires of both Pakistan and China.

The exhibition is part of series of activities organized to celebrate Chinese New Year in Pakistan by Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan. The exhibition will remain open for public till February 24.