Islamabad - Two out of five filteration plants in sectors I-10/2 and I-10/4 have been dysfunctional for last several months making it difficult for residents to get filtered drinking water. There are three filtration plants in Sector I-10/2, one of them situated on Chambeeli Road has been out of order for over one year. Similarly another one in I-10/4 out of two plants is non-operative for last six months. Residents complained that there was need of more filtration plants in proportion to the population.