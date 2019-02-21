Share:

Islamabad- The Millennium Universal Collage TMUC held its Annual Job Fair last day at TMUC Sector H-11/4, Islamabad says a press release. The job fair is an annual undertaking of career development center at TMUC that reflects institution pledge of providing its students an opportunity to connect with leading corporate companies and their representatives.

TMUC Job Fair hosted a diversified assemblage of corporate, legal and social sector organizations with Telenor, S & P Global, Nayatel, ABS & Co, Midas Communications, The Citizen Foundation, Khushali Bank to name a few among a total of 24 companies having their presence at this enriched platform that is designed to groom and nurture students in the wide array of areas that could be pivotal to their personal and professional grooming and development.

Representatives from different industry background gave sessions on career counselling. Mr. Yasser Qayum, CEO of Dew Pakistan Ltd and representative of Career Pakistan gave a talk on CV writing and interview skills which was very well received by TMUC students.

Representatives from the likes of Porsche, Mari Petroleum, Digicom and Agency 21 highlighted the significance of such initiatives that not only facilitate in bridging the gap between academia and industry but also provide students an opportunity to get the first- hand knowledge of practical utility of their qualification and skilled set associated to excel in their respective fields.

Participating Studentshighly applauded TMUC for its unconventional enrapture initiative in organizing the Job fair that gave them an unprecedented exposure and an interactive opportunity to Pakistan’s leading organizations.