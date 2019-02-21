Share:

GUJRAT-Dedicated and professionally-trained faculty is the mainstay of the country’s economic development and social progress goals, said the University of Gujrat (UoG) vice chancellor.

Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik made these remarks on Wednesday while addressing the participants of a workshop organised by the UoG Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) to train its focal persons on how to review and further improve upon the quality of academic programs offered by the varsity as per Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines.

The one-day workshop titled ‘MS/MPhil/PhD Review and IPE’ was also attended by Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil and Director QEC Dr Muhammad Bashir Gondal. Deputy Directors QEC Farhat Kausar and Agha Hussain Ja’afry were the resource persons.

“The UoG faculty, a mix of young and experienced hard-working teachers, takes character-building and promotion of the moral vision of students along with teaching as its primary responsibility. They are, indeed, the pride of the nation,” Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik asserted, saying they had all the potential to guide the younger generation towards a better, brighter future.

Dr Tahir Aqil expressed the hope that the pace of development of our higher education system augers well for the country’s social development and societal progress. He hailed the QEC efforts in the promotion of higher education by organizing various workshops and other activities aimed at updating the programs offered by various departments.

Dr Muhammad Bashir Gondal said he believed an analytical, but positive, thinking and constructive viewpoint are the keys to the higher education promotion and development.