Washington - US President Donald Trump has said he was getting reports on last week’s suicide attack in Pulwama which killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers and his country will respond at “an appropriate time”.

As Trump addressed the media during an Oval Office signing ceremony, he was asked about the attack. The US president said, “I have watched; I have got a lot of reports on it. We will have comment [on it] at an appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they [India and Pakistan] get along.”

“That [the attack] was a horrible situation. We are getting reports. We will have a statement to put out,” Trump added.