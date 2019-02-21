Share:

ISLAMABAD - Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan next month on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Malaysian PM Mahathir is likely to attend in the Pakistan Day parade on March 23 as a guest of honour. A delegation of traders and investors will also visit Pakistan for potential opportunities of business, officials said.

Malaysia is likely to abolish an import duty on Pakistan’s edible oil, an official statement said.

Several agreements are also likely to be inked between Pakistan and Turkey as Turkey has expressed interest in investment on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. Major defence deals could also be achieved between Pakistan and Turkey.

Pakistan celebrates March 23 every year as its National Day to commemorate the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution by the Muslim League in Lahore on this day in 1940 that called for establishing an independent country for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman just concluded his visit to Pakistan, promising massive investments in various sectors.

Before him Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan visited Pakistan in January and delivered a package to support Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistan rolled out red carpet for the both the princes amid economic crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan himself received them at the Nur Khan airbase and then drove them to the PM’s House. They were given twenty-one guns salute and a fly-past of JF-17 Thunders.

Officials said the Turkish and Malaysian leaders will also be accorded extraordinary welcome as Pakistan aimed to enhance trade ties with the friendly countries.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said European Union should not do trade with countries that violate human rights, without naming India.

In a tweet message, he said views were exchanged on the situation in Occupied Kashmir inside European Parliament where the members called for stopping the gross human rights violations in the Held territory.

The spokesperson said Members of the European Parliament supported the report of Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the United Nations for immediately ending atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Twitter suspended the personal account of Dr Faisal on Indian complaint. The personal Twitter account (@DrMFaisal) of Dr was suspended for keeping his social media followers updated regarding Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the International Court of Justice hearing on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Dr Faisal account was suspended after some of his tweets were reported to Twitter by the Indian government. Dr Faisal shared on it the details of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case currently being heard by the ICJ.

The FO spokesperson is present in The Hague, where the ICJ is hearing the case of self-confessed Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, who was convicted of espionage by a Pakistani military court and sentenced to death in April 2017.