The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, has expressed concern over the brutal targeting of Kashmiris and Muslims by Hindu extremists on the pretext of the Pulwama blast in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, in a statement issued in Geneva said that the High Commissioner was concerned “by reports from India that some elements are using the Pulwama attack as justification for threats and potential acts of violence targeting Kashmiri and Muslim communities living in different parts of India.”

The High Commissioner expressed hope that India would take steps to protect people from all forms of harm that may be directed at them on account of their ethnicity or identity.