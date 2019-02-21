Share:

LAHORE - The United Nations Development Programme on Wednesday inaugurated Pakistan’s first ever tech lab to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals. Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said at the launching ceremony that the main objective for establishment of lab is to develop and implement scalable tools for an overall improvement in state-citizen interaction and governance to positively influence policymaking.

Established at ITU’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Pakistan, the lab will enable effective interaction between citizens and the government.