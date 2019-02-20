Share:

OSLO-The fashion weeks might be over in the fashion capitals of the world (New York, Paris, Milan and, of course, London), but things are just kicking off in Northern Europe. Norway has been a shy, neglected sibling to fellow Scandinavian countries, Sweden and Denmark, for some time, and while Copenhagen and Stockholm have been part of the international fashion calendar for some time now, Oslo has tended to be an incoherent and inconsistent outcast, which is disturbed by the lack of international press, sponsors and low attendance. Oslo is seeing more press attendance internationally and is now an open arena for new talent. These changes have given Oslo the outlet it needs to be part of the official fashion week calendar, putting it as a new contestant in the Scandinavian fashion sphere on the map.

One day fashion show titled ‘Voyage of Creation’ began the other day at Sentralen Ovre Slottsgate 3 attracting International and National media as well as representatives of big fashion houses, buyers and fashion forward people of Norway. The main objective of the council was to give designers an opportunity to present their stunning collections at a national forum while at the same time achieving international acclaim.

With a live performance by famous violent Hairot, the show attracted its share of fashionistas to the Norway capital, all keen to view the latest trends designers hope to entice buyers within a growing market.

The show which was hosted by renowned Pakistan’s host Sarah Gandapur, provided a glimpse into the rise of regions fashion industry, charting the designer’s journey and delivered a greater depth of understanding of the story and history behind each brand.

The ramp presentation ticked all the right boxes with a grand presentation with trademark pomp and splendour as models sashayed down the ramp in exquisitely crafted costumes in rich, elegant fabrics and impeccable styling.

The line-up of designers included names such as Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), Garnet Clothing, Rushals, Saima Rashid, Junaid Jamshed, Riwaj and Ahmad Bilal. Each designer showcased their collection on the ramp that drew applause of the fashion enthusiasts, comprising journalists, socialites and celebrities.

Talking to this scribe, organizer of the show, Neha Ikhram said: “We strive to create highly anticipated trends, concepts and talents in the industry while maintaining our authenticity and promoting Norway’s fashion credibility. We consistently aim to embody the latest innovations in the fashion world with a spirit of continuous evolution to ensure the integrity of our platform. ‘Voyage of Creation’ platform has been supporting charities that work to provide a better living to underprivileged children or those who have been subjected to domestic violence and other forms of injustice. This time we have collaborated with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a non-profit organization established in 1995 by a group of citizens who brought a positive social change through education. Our mission through this show is to remove barriers of class and privilege to make the citizens of Pakistan agents of positive change.”

The photography of the show was done by Pixels rama production by Umar Javed.

Here are the glimpses of the show.

HSY

Pakistan fashion industry’s top designer and an iconic courtier Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) staged a mesmerizing grand finale with his collection ‘Shah’. Synonymous with the title, ‘Shah’, as envisioned by HSY, is a story of a Mughal Princess set to tie the knot with a Scottish Monarch.

With all garments exclusively crafted with pure Harris Tweed Hebrides wool, the designs incorporate botanical motifs, geometric shapes inspired from Islamic art all merged with celtic crests, lions, serpents and Scottish emblems. The collection stayed true to HSY’s design ethos by merging eastern influences into Western silhouettes to create a one of a kind couture collection for the festive season.

Super models Waleed Khalid and Shahzad Noor were the showstopper of the designer.

Garnet

Garnet, a Pakistani eastern ready to wear brand collection focused on velvet, khaddar and Silk. They incorporated traditional textures and motifs alongside modern floral and tribal prints. The colour palette was based in bright and bold colours such as maroon, royal blue and even integrates muted shades such as beige and skin.

Rushals

Rushals collection titled Charm, showcased classic and modern cuts of fine fabrics carrying delicate art of handwork and gold embellishments. The colour palette was based on three shades range black, beige and burgundy, blended in different styles of dresses which caught the attention of the fashion buffs in the show.

Saima Rashid

Using traditional work and colours in bridal wear Saima’s collection titled ‘Gul Laal’ had an elegant element of modern utility to add a contemporary twist. Lehngha Choli, Farshi Gharara, Pashwaz, long shirt sare were the main highlight of the collection.

Riwaj

Pakistan’s renowned clothing brand ‘Riwaj’ showcased its Shalwar Kameez and Kurta Shalwar collection for Men at ‘Voyage of Creation’. The collection was perfect for every age of men because of its simple and elegant designs. Renowned Pakistani model-cum-actor Omer Shahzad walked the ramp as the showstopper for the brand.

Ahmad Bilal

The vibrant ensembles in dazzling designs would certainly be dream come true for every bride. Ahmad Bilal collection comprised of traditional and timeless bridal and luxury pret pieces for today’s modern bride. The color palette was based in bright and bold colours with shades of red and gold. Set in rich luxurious materials such as chiffons, nets, organza, kimkhab, kundun zair, silks and jamawars the collection aimed to reinvent classic silhouettes with a modern twist by making use of traditional embroideries with modern 3D work.