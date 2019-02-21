Share:

Islamabad - Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has sought to enhance Pakistan’s defence cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.

Minister for Defence Production expressed these views during meeting with Minister of State for Defence Affairs, UAE Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi during ongoing Defence Exhibition IDEX 2019 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was also attended by Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, touched on cooperation relations between the two countries and means of boosting them, especially in the defence field.

Both sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern and the latest developments in the region.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and the delegation accompanying the Pakistani minister.