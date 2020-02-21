Share:

As many as 700,607 children under the age of five years were administered polio vaccine during a campaign from 17 to February 19.

A meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday to discuss the outcome of the drive.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting. The meeting was attended by officers of the health department and the World Health Organisation.

The meeting was told that thousands of children under the age of five years were vaccinated during the campaign. The left out children were being immunised at health centres. The meeting also reviewed the performance of health workers and decided to take strict action against polio workers who showed poor performance and award certificates to those who performed well.