Sialkot - Agricultural Officer Sialkot Abdul Sami Tahir has said that Punjab government has decided to increase production of agricultural items in the province.

In this regard, government will impart training of Japanese technology to agriculturists to make cultivation process more efficient.

Talking to this reporter here the other day, Sami Tahir said that Punjab government will provide latest Japanese machinery to agriculturists on half price. He said collection of applications for distribution of said machinery had been started and after completion of this process, scrutiny of applications will be made. After scrutiny, the machinery will be distributed to capable agriculturists. He said about 400 agriculturists had submitted applications to acquire machinery. He said the Punjab government had also decided to provide rice transplanters, nursery raising machine, rota weighter, power seapers and direct seeder drill to agriculturists on half price.

Meanwhile, Agricultural Emergency Program of the Punjab Government has announced quota of Rs10.5 million for agricultural equipment to the landowners of Sialkot.

According to details, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Mohammad Nawaz and Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Sialkot Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed announced lucky draw in presence of cultivators that two automatic rice transporters worth Rs 80 lakh, a walk after rice transporter worth Rs 7 Lakh, 9-digit direct sending rice drill worth Rs 4.5 lakh, 9-digit rota vectors for Rs13.5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will be given. AK23 power supplier and rice worth Rs. 80,000 and nursery plates will be provided.

They further said that selected farmers had to pay only 50 percent of the total cost of agricultural machine. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Mohammad Nawaz opened a plant in the lawn of Agricultural Complex.