ISLAMABAD - Renowned sculptor Amin Gulgee gave a lecture at National Art Gallery of PNCA. He is son of legendary artist Ismail Gulgee. His creations, mainly in metal, have been exhibited in Venice, London, Lisbon, Dresden, New York, and Beijing. Amin is also a recipient of President’s Award for Pride of Performance 2006, the highest civil award of Pakistan. Amin briefed the audience, mostly comprising of students from various art institutions of the twin cities, about his displayed artwork. He explained as how his personal message is encoded in his creative process and manifested in sculpture form. He shared entire creative process of his “7” series. Amin particularly stressed upon contentment in life and to enjoy every creation of the Creator. A very large number of art lovers and students attended the event.