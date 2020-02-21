Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided not to increase the prices of gas and power tariffs as Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to stabilize the prices of edible items besides their timely provision during Ramazan.

Briefing the media about the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting held here yesterday, Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr. Firodus Aashaq Awan said that the federal cabinet has decided not to raise gas and power prices for domestic, industrial consumers and Tandoors.

She said that the cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was informed that due to effective measures of the government, the prices of edible items are coming down.

She said the cabinet was also informed that the government’s initiative of providing subsidized items in Utility Stores is yielding positive results.

She said a proposal to cap the prices of diesel and petrol for next few months was under consideration and a final decision in that regard would be taken in a few days.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez A Sheikh said on the occasion the government’s priority was to provide relief to the beneficiaries of Ehsaas programme and many proposals were also under consideration.

The cabinet directed the Managing Director USC to buy ghee and edible oil from the mills of Azad Kashmir and merged districts of KPK for further reducing their prices.

The cabinet was briefed about the planning to reduce the prices of essential items. It was noted the prices of daily use items were on the declining trend due to effective measures taken by the government.

The cabinet was told that the result of Rs 15 billion relief package to the USC for reducing prices was encouraging.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet was told that the IMF in its three monthly and six monthly reviews lauded government’s steps. The finance advisor hoped that more positive news would come in next few days.

She said the cabinet was told that 2.8 million matric tons wheat was available in the stocks, which was enough to meet to country’s requirements.

ECC had decided to release 100,000 tons wheat each for Sindh and Khyber Pakhtukhwa.

She said the cabinet was told that provincial governments were taking effective measures to impede hoarding of sugar. The real price sugar was being determined by a third party.

She said the cabinet approved constituting National Commission Child Rights which would be headed by Afshan Tehsin.

She said the federal cabinet also accorded approval of notifying the members of Pakistan Nursing Council.

She said the cabinet approved 46 new licenses new overseas employment promoters, while the licenses of seven promotes had been cancelled, eight transferred and approved change of two licenses of promoters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed the cabinet about his telephonic talk with Chinese President, in which the president thanked Pakistan for supporting China in this hour of trial. Chinese President assured facilities to Pakistani students present in China.