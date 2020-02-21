Share:

The special committee formed to deal with extension of Nawaz Sharif’s bail has resummoned PML-N leaders, who submitted health reports, on Friday.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that committee has granted another 24 hours to PML-N to fulfill legal obligations and warned that committee will forward its recommendation if PML-N leaders fail to attend the session on Friday.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) boycotted session of special committee formed to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports.

PML-N has sent a letter to committee and demanded that Dr. Adnan should be allowed to attend the session via video link.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar wrote the letter to Momin Agha and stated that meeting was called on short notice so it was not possible to attend the session. PML-N demanded that committee meeting should be convened on some other day.

Special committee meeting was chaired by Raja Basharat. Provincial Health Minister and Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha also attended the meeting.