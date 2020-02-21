Share:

Sialkot - Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastghir has issued orders that all Police officers and officials must not set their pictures on Facebook, Whats App, IMO and other internet related accounts in uniform or without uniform. They have also been directed to avoid use of internet on said accounts for wrong purposes and breaching secrecy of department with any unconcerned persons.

The IG mentioned in his orders that if any officer or official is found guilty, he will be terminated from service whereas no appeal will be entertained for re-instatement on service. It is learnt that after orders of IG, the police officers and officials were removing their pictures from social media sites.

DPO to perform Umrah

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Mustansar Feroze Awan will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umerah on February 27. However during his absence, the Superintendent of Police Investigation Abdullah Lak will perform duty as acting DPO.

Two one-wheelers held

Police arrested two one wheelers at Chand Chowk on Thursday. Two motorcyclists Umer and Waleed were doing one wheeling at Chand Chowk. Patrolling Police of Police Station Hajipura intercepted and arrested them taking motorcycles into their custody. Police have registered cases and sent accused behind bars. Further investigation is underway.

Power pilferers nabbed

Sialkot police arrested power pilferers here on Thursday.

Sadar Police arrested power pilferer Javed from Noorpura. Police Sadar Pasrur arrested power pilferer Tariq from village Addu Fateh. Police have registered cases on report of Sub Divisional Officer of Gepco and further investigation is underway.