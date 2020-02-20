Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Chairman of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) Sir Hugo Swire Thursday invited Pakistan to participate in Commonwealth Business Forum 2020, which would be held in Rwanda this year to promote trade and investment opportunities among the member states.

A delegation of CWEIC led by the Deputy Chairman of the Enterprise Sir Hugo Swire, called on the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and discussed ways and means to promote trade and investment, said a press release.

Head of the delegation briefed the Adviser that Commonwealth Enterprise has a mandate to facilitate trade and investment through 53 member nations of the Commonwealth, adding that every two years, they host the Commonwealth Business Forum in association with the Host country of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

This year, he said the Commonwealth Business Forum 2020 is going to be held in Rwanda and invited the Prime Minister along with the business delegations to attend the Forum.

As far as the working of the CWEIC is concerned, CWEIC highlights the key opportunities in the member countries and arrange small forums around the world to provide access to new markets, he added. The Deputy Chairman specially praised the efforts made by Pakistan to improve its rating on Ease of Doing Business Index and acknowledged the macro-economic stability Pakistan has gradually achieved.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh informed the delegation that Pakistan was making serious efforts to improve its business environment for foreign investors and was in search of finding new markets for its exports and the commonwealth countries can become excellent destinations.

He specially mentioned the steps taken by the government for simplification of procedures that can reduce the administrative burden on investors, if they come here with their resources and expertise.

In this context, joint efforts can be made to provide opportunities to Pakistan’s local businessmen, he said and appreciated the idea of creating a “business hub” and forming coalition among various hubs that can benefit all partners.

The adviser assured the delegation for his support in their endeavors for forming business alliances and sharing useful experiences among the business groups for prosperity and development of the member states.