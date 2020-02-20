Share:

LAHORE - Daraz, the leading online marketplace in the country, has launched DTravel, a channel through which the platform’s customers will have easy and immediate access to bus tickets for intercity travel. The new feature, the product of a partnership with Bookme, allows Daraz customers to browse routes, timings and prices from 18 different bus services including Daewoo, Bilal Travel, Islamabad Express, Skyways and Rajput Travellers. DTravel, therefore, is a convenient and unique one-stop solution which eliminates the need for customers to visit different ticketing platforms to search for tickets that suit their preferences. DTravel offers a seamless booking service, allowing customers to pay for their tickets with their credit and debit cards. A confirmation is sent to the buyer through email. Daraz has also taken measures to ensure that the process of returning tickets is easy and refunds are processed immediately. “Today marks a great milestone for Bookme. Our partnership with Daraz has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for Daraz’ customers who can now purchase their tickets seamlessly. We are confident that this partnership will not only strengthen Bookme’s platform but also help further disrupt the e-ticketing ecosystem of Pakistan,” said Faizan Aslam, Chief Executive Officer Bookme.

“Daraz is a lifestyle app and our mission is to ensure that Pakistanis have easy and immediate access to everything that they need. Daraz Travel is another step towards that goal and we are confident that it will transform the travel landscape of Pakistan,” said Ehsan Saya, Managing Director Daraz Pakistan.

In 2019, Daraz focused on growing its product assortment and, at the close of the year, the platform’s catalogue came to boast 10 million products spread across more than 100 categories. This year, the Daraz is focusing on strengthening the digital goods category and has taken the first step with the launch of DTravel. Over time, the platform’s mission is to grow the new feature and offer customers access to flights,hotel bookings and rental cars to transform the travel landscape of Pakistan.

Tecno Cricket Super Star Challenge reached its final destination

ISLAMABAD (PR): TECNO’s most popular ongoing campaign ‘Cricket Super Star challenge’ finally reached its last stop, Iqra University Islamabad the other day. After witnessing the great hype and thrill of this cricket challenge in Karachi and Lahore, Umar Gul, who is one of the greatest fast bowlers, showed his willingness to become part of the Islamabad challenge.

TECNO’s General Manager Creek Ma shared his views on successful winding up of ‘Real-time Cricket superstar challenge’: “I am delighted to witness the student’s generous participation in the ‘Real-time cricket challenge’. We as a brand are very satisfied with receiving tremendous campaign responses, nationwide. The brand is looking forward to continuous customer support and assures perpetual quality service to its consumers.”

Students participated with full enthusiasm in all the challenges such as, “Hit Your Aim”, “60-sec challenge” and “Dart Game”. The participants were overjoyed to see Umer Gul amongst them and also took selfies with him. Students appreciated and extended their gratitude towards TECNO for organizing such a spectacular event and providing them a chance to meet their favorite cricketer.

In the end, Umer Gul distributed giveaways to the winners and admired TECNO for promoting cricket and encouraging youngsters to participate in these kinds of sports activities.

The activity finally wrapped up on a positive note, getting massive appreciation nationwide on all platforms. The brand is receiving tremendous feedback on their social media platforms, fans from different cities are requesting TECNO to arrange this kind of activity in their university too.