LAHORE - In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department is making great strides by exercising transparency through technological advancement and digitization of monitoring system. Secretary HUD & PHE department, Nadeem Mahbub, has ordered to implement MIS Dashboard reporting system, in true letter and spirit. Undoubtedly, the implementation of this system is a step ahead in line with the prime minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan. In order to monitor development schemes, the department has implemented WASH MIS Dashboard, wherein the field officers, i.e. Sub Engineers SDOs, XENs & Superintending Engineers are required to visit the scheme, take their live pictures and upload the same on the said Dashboard. In this regard, the instructions have already been circulated and officials are tasked with the duty of personally visiting the schemes and uploading factual data. Secretary HUD & PHED has setup a monitoring cell to gauge the performance of the field staff.

During review of visits undertaken by the field staff on the Dashboard, Secretary HUD and PHED detected a dubious report. Upon further checking on the software, there and then, it was found out that Sub-Engineer, PHE Sub Division Shujabad, Multan Division uploaded 33 visit reports in a single day, he uploaded 10 pictures of the same scheme with different angles and claimed to visit 33 different schemes in just one day.

Resultantly department has placed him under suspension immediately.

With this real time monitoring, department has successfully implemented strict check and balance and provincial secretary vows to take action against the complacent and errant field staff.