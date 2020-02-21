Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that drug addiction destroys the whole family fabric besides harming society norms.

He was concerned that the usage of drugs has spoiled many precious lives and added that the drug user is also treated as a stigma in society. He was addressing a grand drug awareness session organised by ICT Police at Air University Islamabad. The event was also attended by AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umar Khan, Vice Chancellor Air University Air Marshal (Retd) Qazi Javed, Registrar Muhammad Saleem, parents, teachers and students in large number. SP Saddar Muhammad Umar Khan briefed the participants about actions of ICT Police against drugs.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan in his heartfelt speech touched upon the importance of the campaign and asked the parents, teachers and school administrations to play their role in educating their children about harmful effects of drugs.

He maintained that as per the direction of Prime Minister and government of Pakistan, he initiated a vigorous campaign against drug and land mafia after assuming his charge.

The campaign has brought maximum dividends, and hundreds of drug peddlers/suppliers have been arrested by ICT police and the drug usage in educational institutions has gone down, said a press release issued by the ICT police.

He particularly mentioned and advised the parents not to give such a space to their children, where they could end up in an irreversible situation.

He also asked the parents to fulfil their responsibility and not to give huge pocket money, which may lead the children’s involvement in such sort of menace. He asked them to take it seriously. The IGP reiterated that the usage of drugs has spoiled many precious lives and the drug user is also treated as a stigma in the society.

Air University Vice Chancellor Qazi Javed particularly thanked IGP Islamabad for making the campaign a success story. He emphasised upon strict enforcement, stoppage of cultivation of poppy and shutting of premises being used for drug supply etc.

He appealed to the police to make it a countrywide campaign and also requested to involve community, teachers, private sector and stakeholders to make it a success story.

Family protests after body of

missing child found

The family and relatives of a child whose body was found from a nullah after 19 days of being kidnapped, on Thursday held a protest demonstration by putting the dead body at Tramri Chowk here.

Usman, 10, son of Muhammad Younis had gone missing some 20 days back from the area of Tarlai in the jurisdiction of Koral police station. The dead body was found from Korang nullah in the area of Koral. According to the police officials, the body bore signs of torture.

The police failed to trace the child for almost two weeks after registering a case in this regard and found the dead body instead. The people of the area protested at Taramri Chowk against alleged inaction by the police.

The family placed the body of the deceased on the road and continued protest. They were demanding action against the police for their failure to trace the missing child.

They demanded immediate suspension of all the police officials responsible for the killing. They said owing to half-hearted efforts of police, no clue was found about the abducted little child during two weeks. Father of the child is a labourer in the area, according to the police.

Recovery of dead bodies of missing children after some days has been noted as a common occurrence in the capital city. The police usually make half-hearted effort to recover the missing child which quite often leads to killing.

Meanwhile, SSP (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed took notice of the incident and suspended the investigation officer besides issuing show-cause notice to the SHO and SDPO as to why they failed to resolve the matter. SP Rural will hold an inquiry into the alleged negligence, according to the officials. The SSP also constituted a team to investigate the murder.