Share:

Former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Wednesday has submitted a written apology note in the Supreme Court (SC) over his controversial statement.

In the apology letter, Anwar Mansoor said that he has the highest regard and respect for the judiciary and that he cannot think of causing any adverse comment as to the honor, honesty and integrity of the apex court.

I withdraw my statement made on February 18, 2020 and unconditionally apologize for having made the same, he added.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan announced that the government has decided to appoint barrister Khalid Jawed Khan as new Attorney General of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan has directed the law ministry to forward the summary regarding appointment of new AGP for approval today.

On February 20, Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned as AGP after the Pakistan Bar Council demanded him to quit through its press release.