BERN - Roger Federer has said he will miss a number of tournaments,including the French Open, after undergoing keyhole surgery

on his knee in Switzerland

on Wednesday but he is targeting a return

in time for Wimbledon.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion struggled

with injury at the Australian Open, where he lost in the semi-finals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since. Federer,

38, said he would miss ATP tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota

and Miami as well as the French Open which starts at the end of May. It will be the fourth time in five years that Federer,

champion at Roland Garros for the only time in 2009, has missed the claycourt slam. “My right knee has been bothering

me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday,” Federer said in a statement

on Twitter. “After the procedure, the doctors

confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

“I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass,” Federer