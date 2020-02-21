Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has advised the opponents to be patient and rest assure that PTI is in the government till year 2023. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had no political or personal but national agenda, and he was not afraid of country’s present challenges and facing these with courage. “Ehsas Programme is very important for elimination of poverty and unemployment. We have inherited weak institutions, which are now being streamlined,” he added.

Two hundred days of curfew in occupied Kashmir is the worst terrorism of India. ‘We are standing with our Kashmiri brethren to the last,’ he expressed these views in a meeting with Provincial Minister of KPK Zia Ullah Khan Bangash; addressing the Railways Labourers Conference and talking to media here at Governor House. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Imran Khan, while becoming Kashmiris’ ambassador in real sense, was very effectively fighting their case. Muslim Ummah will have to get united not tomorrow but today. The history will not absolve those keeping mum over Kashmir issue on various pretexts.

Khyber Pakhtoon Khuwah has best system of local bodies and police, and people of KPK are stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan and government policies. Addressing the Railways Labourers Conference, Punjab Governor said that Pakistan would then progress when its labour leaders were strong, adding that no country could advance further without having active role of labourers community.

He said that he had telephoned Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who told him that he was going to hold a meeting with railways labourers. He assured the labourers of presenting their demands before the Prime Minister Imran Khan, if these were not fulfilled by the railways minister. Governor Pubnjab said that Pakistan Army, police, law enforcement agencies, political leadership and people of Pakistan had played effective role in elimination of terrorism from the country.