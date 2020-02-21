Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his government has launched the “Digital Pakistan” initiative with an aim to provide a platform for the youth of Pakistan to become independent drivers of economic growth.

Under the Digital Policy the government aims to increase the size of Pakistan Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry to $20 billion in the next few years, he added.

While talking to VEON Group Chief Operating Officer Sergi Herrero, the premier stressed that with Pakistan having great investment potential in communication and energy sector, the government was focused on providing ease-of-doing-business with liberal investment policy, which had been acknowledged by international financial institutions. Herrero apprised that Jazz Pak.