Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the government has decided to appoint Khalid Javed Khan as the new Attorney General.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday directed Khan to produce evidence supporting his comments or submit a written apology about his controversial statement.

The statement itself had been expunged from the court record.

"A certain statement was made by the attorney general about the bench and it would be appreciative that the material on the basis that he has made statement be placed before the bench,” the court had noted in its order on the matter.

“In case, no material was placed before this bench, we expect a written apology from the attorney general for having touched the matter,” the court further noted in its order.

“It [the statement] is not against one, but every member of the bench,” it added.

Javed enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1991. In 2004, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He used to advise former prime minister Benazir Bhutto when she was in office during 1993-1996 as a legal adviser to the attorney general for Pakistan.

The Karachi-based law specialises in many branches of law such as constitutional law, income tax, sales tax, customs, land matters, banking law and service laws. He is the son of N.D. Khan, a prominent PPP leader.

Javed secured his LLB degree from London University, BCL (bachelor of civil law) degree from Oxford University, LLM from Harvard University and completed his bar-at-law from Lincoln's Inn.

He is known for his opposition to General (retired) Pervez Musharraf's Provisional Constitutional Order and wrote many articles against it.