Share:

LAHORE - Chairperson Gender Mainstreaming Standing Committee of Punjab Assembly Ms Uzma Kardar Thursday said that PTI government was working for social and economic empowerment of women.

Addressing the introductory session of DFID-funded sub-National Governance Programme, she said that the government of Punjab had shown immense commitment to gender mainstreaming and with the support of development partners like DFID, the agenda could be achieved.

She welcomed innovative ideas for inclusion through the SNG Innovation Challenge Fund.

She also welcomed innovative ideas for inclusion through the SNG Innovation Challenge Fund.

Chairperson Child Protection Bureau, Sarah Aslam, Secretary Labour Punjab, Omar Mukhtar, DFID governance advisor, Usman Chaudhry, PTL SNG. Members of Punjab assembly, representatives from private sector, tech entrepreneurs, govt departments and development partners attended the session

Uzma Kardar said that Punjab government in collaboration with academia and private sector, will ensure social, economic and political empowerment of women.