Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan Super League (Session-V) cricket series starting in Lahore from today at Qaddafi Stadium.

According to the plan, more than 10,000 police 16 SPs, 34 DSPs, and 103 Inspectors will perform security duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the national and international players as well as citizens visiting cricket stadium to enjoy these matches.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed while giving details of the security strategy said that Lahore police had always played pivotal role to promote International sports in Pakistan by providing maximum security to these events.

Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police is all set to provide foolproof security to the visiting national and international players for the world class T-20 cricket series. He said that maximum efforts would be made to business activities around the venue. The police will avoid unnecessary roadblocks and some roads would be closed only during the movement of the players from their residential places to the stadium for minimum time period. Surety bonds have also been collected from the concerned persons to ensure peaceful matches, he said.

Similarly, three-layer security will be provided to the citizens who will only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking. Citizens will not be allowed to bring prohibited items with them.

Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international sports events. “We will also ensure complete implementation on SOP devised for PSL security to ensure peaceful atmosphere during the cricket season,” he said.

Rai Babar Saeed said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, routes, matches and movements of players and citizens in and round the Cricket Stadium will be ensured through the CCTV cameras.

The DIG said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams will continue armed patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers will be deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches.

Also, search and sweep operations are being conducted on a daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas. He directed the concerned officers to remain in contact with related departments including district government and law enforcement agencies for best security arrangements. He asked the field officers to adopt more effective strategy for foolproof security during these matches.