ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court Thursday granted last opportunity to the federal government to submit its reply in a writ petition challenging the appointments of fifteen special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing.

The bench expressed concern over non-submission of reply by the federation and directed it again to submit written reply so that arguments could be summoned.

Justice Farooq remarked that the lawyers of some respondents were yet to appear before bench and directed them to ensure their attendances on the next date of hearing. The deputy attorney general informed Yousaf Baig Mirza and Iftikhar Durrani were no more assistants to prime minister while Naemul Haq had passed away.

The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to view that whether these assistants (mentioned by deputy attorney general) had been de-notified by the government.