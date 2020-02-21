Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad is swiftly moving towards computerisation of land record to do away with the age-old manual system.

The project includes three components: data entry, human resource and software as it was progressing as per schedule. The process for procurement of software is at an advance stage and will be completed soon. The system will ensure provision of issuance of copies of record (Fard), recording mutations (Intiqaal) and correction of the record (Fard Badar).

According to the officials at the ICT administration, the main objective of this project is to facilitate the citizens of Islamabad. Latest technology would be used to upgrade the government system and for a smooth process of day-to-day business. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat also believes that the government is in favour of eradicating the decade-old system based on traditional methods. He said the effort is aimed at getting rid of corrupt practices involved in the manual procedure. The ICT administration has decided to take a number of steps including computerisation of land revenue record of rural areas of the federal capital in order to root out land-related corruption and irregularities. “Computerisation of revenue record is our top priority and concrete measures are being taken in this connection,” said Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmad.

The officials said that in this connection, bachelor degree holder patwaris would also be appointed for smooth functioning of the revenue department. The district administration has also decided to update record of right of land after every four years and meet shortage of patwaris.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had also, few days back, chaired a meeting on Land Record Management Information System of ICT.

The land record of Islamabad will be fully computerised within the next few months.

The computerisation of land record will ensure transparency, it will resolve land disputes in the capital and it will eliminate the traditional ‘patwari system’ through the practical use of the computerised project.

The project will also have a substantial impact as it would not only make the service delivery efficient but will also empower women by protecting their rights in inheritance and facilitating their access to land records.