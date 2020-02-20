Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has appreciated the government for accepting its demand of keeping markets open during PSL matches. “It is a great moment for the business community as international cricket and economic activities will continue side by side”, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said in a statement on Thursday. “It is a big favor to the business community and cricket fans who love to do shopping at Liberty and other adjacent markets whenever they come to enjoy the match at Gaddafi Stadium”, they said. The LCCI office-bearers said that the initiative would help avoiding loss of billions of rupees daily due to closure of markets. They said that revival of international cricket in Pakistan was a healthy sign that would highlight the soft image of the country. Continuation of trade and economic activities would definitely add to the benefits of government’s efforts aimed at making this country a land of peace, they said. They said that during the cricket matches in recent past, Liberty and other markets and restaurants adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore were closed, which resulted in significant loss of business activities. They said the business community would cooperate with the government to ensure all necessary security measures during these matches.