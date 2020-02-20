Share:

The word ‘entitled’ is often heard by us to describe young people demanding something bigger and Purer , be it a new digital device, travels to win an arm-chair argument against their parents in the family living room. The fact is that, there is no much room for entitlement in a society. And job is an act of resistance.

Similarly, if we over a glance , how effective is a higher education system if it cannot be launching pad for graduates to be able to afford their own housing, health and improve the quality of their lives? The accountability and ambitions of our young generation rests with all higher education institutes that are preparing them for a career. In the disappearance of job-embedded learning, there is title connection between a college education and life needs. The young graduates are often deprived of the prospects that most universities provide the world over. The concept of blended learning is currently touted as the next big thing in higher education institutions, but they have not got framework in place to help familiarise teachers with the evolving strategies to use it in classrooms.

Universities are using blended learning as a powerful mechanism that combines additional face-to-face teaching with the digital tools required to prepare students for the demands of a professional life. There is much more values in understanding the impact of blended learning, and how it can be applied across various disciplines. Blended learning allows for better efficiency and transparency in tracking assessment in records. And blended learning also help students to engage deeply with course material as they can get opportunities for self-advocacy. And all universities have to reshape methods and policies to transition to blended learning, because that gives opportunities for employment or future education.

MUHIB SATTAR,

Turbat.