KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that his government has strengthened Sindh Police by equipping it with latest gadgets, weapons and best trainings and all the recruitment have been made purely on merit.

Speaking at a ceremony organised at the CM House to distribute appointment letters among the newly appointed ASIs through Sindh Public Service Commission, the Chief Minister said the appointment of 310 new Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in the police through SPSC is the first phase while in the second phase more ASIs of minority quota would be recruited shortly.

“I am sure the newly appointed ASIs would serve the people of the province with honesty and dedication and would assail in their 30 to 35 years long career”, according to a statement.

He congratulated the newly inducted ASIs and said people of Sindh needed best policing and “you have been selected purely on merit, therefore you have to perform to the best of your abilities,” said Murad Ali Shah. The Chief Minister said that “You have a long service career of 30 to 35 years and most of you would attain the position DIGPs and Additional IGPs”.

He directed Addl. IGP Karachi to impart best training to the SPSC selected ASIs so that they become best police officers. Murad Ali Shah disclosed that there were more 6000 vacancies of police constable in Sindh police. He directed police department to start their recruitment.

The chief minister said that the recruitment process in government service was so lengthy that the requisition of these ASIs was made in 2016 and in the end of 2019 their selection was announced and in February 2020 they were being given offer letter. “If this lengthy procedure is not simplified the candidates would attain retirement age just after joining their service,” he said in a lighter mood and directed chief secretary to gear up SPSC to expedite selection process.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah felicitating the new appointees said that the induction of new blood would definitely energize the police department. He advised the newly appointed ASIs to prove their abilities in the field and serve to the people selflessly.

Additional Home Secretary Usman Chachar assured the chief minister that the recruitment procedure would be simplified.

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon speaking on the occasion said that the newly appointed ASIs would be imparted best trainings so that they perform to the best of their abilities.

It may be noted that 310 ASIs, including 180 male for CTD Karachi Range, 10 female for CTD Karachi, one minority CTD Karachi and six female have been selected through SPSC.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed appointment orders among the 310 ASIs.

The ceremony was also attended by provincial minister Saeed Ghani, Advisors to CM Murtaza Wahab and Aijaz Jakhrani and senior police officers.