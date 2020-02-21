Share:

LAHORE - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel who is now the prime suspect in the murder of former advocate general Shahid Tattlah remains on the run but sources privy to the investigations have revealed that forces may be on to his whereabouts.

Sources have claimed that Mufakhar Adeel who has remained at large since the advocate general first went missing may be hiding away in Karachi. A team of Criminal Investigative Agency (CIA) has been sent to the metropolis to determine if the lead is authentic and if the suspect is actually there.

Authorities have met the family of Shehbaz Tattlah and apprised them of the progress made in the investigations thus far.

Sources also revealed that statements have been recorded from those related to Tattlah by law enforcement.

An apprehended servant named Irfan has been kept in a separate location and is currently being questioned regarding his role in the harrowing murder.

Another accused in the case, Asad Bhatti is already in police custody and has confessed to the murder and had named SSP Mufakhar as the man he colluded with to perform the heinous task.

Bhatti has continued to reveal details of the day when both he and Mufakhar carried out the murder, according to his latest revelations, Bhatti said that Mufakhar and Tattlah had been indulging in shots of alcohol when Mufakhar added anesthetic pills to Tattlah’s drink.