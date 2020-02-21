Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has underscored Pakistan Navy’s instrumental efforts in sponsoring regional maritime security.

The participants of International Workshop on Leadership and Security organised by National Defence University visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and were briefed about Pakistan Navy’s challenges and response towards maritime security.

During the interactions, various aspects related to changing security dynamics of the region and initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy to navigate challenges in domain of maritime terrorism were briefed to the participants.

It was further emphasised that Pakistan Navy’s fleet is well-organised, constructed and equipped to deal with wider spectrum of threats in maritime realm.

He further underlined enhanced responsibility of PN in view of China Pakistan Economic Corridor with the development of Gwadar Port and the capacity building in areas of high priority of Maritime sector.

The visiting notables comprising parliamentarians, ambassadors, diplomats and government officials from abroad and home country commended the efforts undertaken by Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region.