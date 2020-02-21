Share:

LAHORE - Construction work of the new building of police station Qila Gujar Singh has been completed. The four-storey building of Qila Gujar Singh police station has been built on an area of more than four canals.

The State of the Art Building will be handed over to police department by the end of May. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed visited the newly constructed building of police station Qila Gujar Singh. A briefing was given by SSP Admin Capt (R) Malik Liaqat, SP Civil Lines Capt (R) Dost Muhammad and officers of the Buildings Department.

The CCPO said that new buildings are being constructed in place of the old police stations of Lahore Police. New buildings will also be provided to those that do not have their own building. The new building of the Qila Gujar Singh, cost Rs 141 million.

“There are only three police buildings in Lahore constructed in this style. The buildings of the Nulakha and Chung police stations are also built on the same design” he said. The CCPO directed the contractor to construct a reception counter besides basketball court should be built inside the building.

Zulfiqar Hameed expressed satisfaction that the new building of Qila Gujar Singh is good addition in police installations. The new building will provide all possible facilities to the citizens. He directed that the kot and malkhana should be further expanded.