RAWALPINDI - Indian army troops yesterday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kayani Sector, Leepa Valley, along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the Indian fire was responded effectively by Pakistan Army troops targeting Indian Army posts.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, age 30 years, resident of village Pabbi, district Nowshera, valiantly defending the motherland embraced martyrdom.