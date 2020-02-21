Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed Pakistan’s unequivocal solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement issued by the PM Media Office, the Prime Minister had a telephonic conversation with the Chinese president and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to the virus outbreak.

He praised the relentless efforts undertaken by China for containing and controlling the Coronavirus and underscored that the people and the government of Pakistan stand firm behind China in its decisive efforts to fight and eliminate the virus.

Imran Khan underscored that timely, effective and far-reaching measures undertaken by China are being acknowledged globally.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s offer to send a field hospital along with a team of doctors to China to help Chinese people fight the virus.

While underscoring Pakistan’s full trust in the measures being taken by the Chinese authorities, the Prime Minister expressed complete confidence that the Chinese nation under the inspiring leadership of President Xi will emerge stronger and victorious in the aftermath of Coronavirus. He also appreciated China’s strong resolve and special measures to look after our nationals during this difficult time.

He expressed the confidence that China will continue to take best possible measures for the welfare of our nationals and students in China.

President Xi expressed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s support to China at a critical time and underscored that China is taking effective, swift and timely measures to battle Coronavirus.

He emphasized that China will win people’s war against Coronavirus.

President Xi reaffirmed that China is treating Pakistani students “as our own” and will spare no effort in ensuring their safety, health and well-being.

On the bilateral relations, President Xi underscored China’s commitment to taking the Pakistan-China economic partnership to a new level and stressed