ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kuwait have discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation besides regional peace and stability.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday was in Kuwait on a day-long official visit, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

It said that the army chief held separate meetings with Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher, Chief of General Staff Kuwait Armed Forces; and Lieutenant General Staff Engineer Hashim Abdurazaq Al-Refaea, Under-Secretary National Guard.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence & security cooperation and regional peace and stability were discussed.

The political and military leadership of Kuwait highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and determination of the Pakistani nation in combating terrorism.

Both the sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields of defence and security including export of defence products, training, provision of trained manpower/human resource and cooperation in counter-terrorism domain.

Earlier, on arrival at the Army Headquarters, the COAS was received by Lt Gen Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher, Chief of General Staff Kuwait Armed Forces. A smartly turned-out contingent of Kuwait Army presented Guard of Honour to the army chief.