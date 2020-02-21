Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former British Parliamentarian, Right Honourable Sir Hugo Swire called on PM Imran Khan here on Thursday. He was accompanied by Sir Anwar Parvez, Lord Zameer Chaudhry and Abdul Qadeer Hamza. The prime minister highlighted the gross human rights violations against people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian security forces. PM also highlighted policy of his government for providing ease-of-doing-business with liberal investment policy, which has been acknowledged by international financial institutions. “Pakistan has great investment potential in communication and energy sector,” he added.

hiring of 10,000 police officials in ANF

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has started induction of 10,000 police officials to break the network of drug smugglers in the society. The decision was taken on the direction of PM Imran Khan. As many as 2,500 more officials will be hired in the first phase and 7,000 in the second phase. The sources said that PM, in a special briefing on narcotics situation in the country, was informed that ANF has only 2,900 police officials in 29 police stations across the country, adding that most of the police stations face shortage staff required to break network of drug smugglers. Following the briefing, PM Khan directed hiring of 10,000 officials in ANF police.