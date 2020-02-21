Share:

Ry khan/BAHAWALPUR - The district administration has hired some professional shooters to eliminate stray dogs in Khanpur, some 30 kilometers from Rahim Yar Khan.

It is learnt that during last one week stray dogs have bitten more than 15 citizens including four children and a one minor. The district administration earlier had tried to eliminate stray dogs with poisoned meat but couldn’t succeed. As per confirm information shooters have killed at least 20 stray dogs during last two days and they will continue to shoot down dogs in coming days. It merits mentioning here that this year there has been a significant increase in number of dog-bite incidents in two tehsils of district Rahim Yar Khan which are Khanpur and Sadiqabad, however, the district administration has been unsuccessful to eliminate stray dogs so far.

Lady drug dealer arrested

After a long struggle police arrested a notorious lady drug dealer Zaka Bibi on Thursday. As per FIR 114/20, police ASI Asif Bhatti was given a tip-off by an informer that Sardargarh resident drug dealer Zaka Bibi was present with some drugs at Pathanistan Chowk. On getting information, police conducted a raid in the area, arrested the lady drug-trafficker and recovered 1080 gram chars from her possession. She was shifted to police station C-Division. A case was registered against her under section 1997-9(C). It is learnt that Zakia Bibi was wanted by police since long due to her involvement in drugs-selling business.

RYK woman to chair Canadian Parliament panel

A Rahim Yar Khan-based woman Iqra Khalid who was elected as member of Canadian Parliament in recent Canadian elections has been elected as chairperson of Standing Committee of Canadian Parliament on Justice and Human Rights. After being elected, she said she will have the privilege of serving the justice committee. Before moving to Canada Iqra Khalid was living in Rukanpur Town, some 15 kilometer from Rahim Yar Khan.

73rd meeting of syndicate of Islamia University held

The 73rd Syndicate meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob at Abbasia Campus. The members included Judge Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Prof Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Prof Dr Navid Akhtar, Prof Dr Shahida, Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad and others. The Syndicate approved adoption of 30 percent social security benefit allowance for contractual employees as well as revised conveyance allowance for special persons.

The members also reviewed recommendations of tenure track rules implementation committee and fee structure committee. Matters relevant to study leave, extensions in contracts, pension cases were also discussed.