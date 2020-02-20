Share:

The Fifth edition of Pakistan Super League is going to be started very soon in month of January. This time all matches of PSL will be played in Pakistan. It is important to noted that last season was one of the turning points to bring international cricket in the country.

In December 2019, the test arrived after a donkeys years. Due to the soft image of 2019 PSL. The foreign cricketers are in keen to visit Pakistan because of their value and respect of Pakistan’s public. This edition of Pakistan Super League will be more excited and interesting to see cricket dead stadiums of the country. Pakistan has proved that we are united and a peaceful country in the country. On the other hand, happy to see some world class players in PSL 2020. It is High time for cricket teams like Australia, South Africa, England and News land to visit Pakistan because their world class players are the parts of PSL 2020. International cricket has arrived and hope to see coming world cup be played in Pakistan. The country of pride and peace.

ALIJAN DILWASH,

Karki.