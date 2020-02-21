Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers while taking joint action alongwith Sindh police in different areas of the metropolis have arrested 19 suspects nominated in various crimes.

The arrested suspects are allegedly involved in robbries, drug trafficking and street crimes from areas including Saeedabad, Nazimabad, Kalakot, Baghdadi, Kalri, Ibrahim Haidri and Paposh Nagar.

The suspects are identified as Muhammad Yasin Saeed, Ehsanullah alias Ghacho, Nafaz Islam alias Chacha Pathan, Suleman alias Pagal, Ijaz alias Chotu, Qasim alias Piyarey, Bilawal alias Bilal, Muhammad Asad alias Panchi, Muhammad Saad and Zafarullah alias Khairullah.

Nine other suspects were arrested from areas of Gadap City, Kalri, Baghdadi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Preedy and Saddar while illegal weapons, ammunition, reportedly smuggled goods and drugs were recovered.

from their possession.

The suspects are identified as Subhan Ali, Zohaib, Qasim, Ghulam Fareed, Ghani Zaman, Yasir Shah, Shahbaz Ali, Riaz and Sajjad Ali, who have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.